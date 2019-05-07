“I’m looking for a family that’s loving, caring,” 14-year-old foster teen wants her forever family

OKLAHOMA CITY – 14-year-old Mykala has a bubbly personality and a competitive spirit. But she shows great sportsmanship to those on the opposing team.

She went into DHS custody three years ago and is currently at a foster home and loves her foster mom.

“It was a good Easter with the family, and then her grandchildren actually got to play hide and seek, tag,” Mykala said.

Sadly, though, Mykala has moved around a lot, and while it’s not an ideal situation, she is actually ahead of the game when it comes to math class.

“And I’m actually ahead of it in class because right before I went to the school I knew a lot,” Mykala said.

It’s also her favorite subject, which obviously helps.

When Mykala isn’t in school she loves listening to music.

“I have three favorite artists: Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, well, maybe four or five,” she said, adding that Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson are also on that list.

Mykala even writes her own music.

“Someone like me would want a perfect mother or father and I actually haven’t had the perfect mother or father, but I’m a perfect child for the perfect parent,” she told News 4.

She’s just waiting for the right family.

One that would provide guidance, stability and help her achieve her dreams of traveling the country.

“Hollywood, Hawaii, Disneyland, Disney World, Texas,” she said.

For now, a first step is finding a place to call home.

“I’m looking for a family that’s loving, caring, would give me a little spoil in the air,” she said.

For more information on adopting Mykala, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

