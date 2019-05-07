Jury seated for trial of man accused in deaths of two Oklahoma teenagers

PIEDMONT, Okla. – The case against a man accused in the deaths of two teenagers is headed to trial.

Luke Ross, 19, and Sean Tucker, 19, were both home from college for the Christmas break when they decided to visit a friend in Piedmont.

Police say the teens were at a stop sign at N.W. 150th St. and Mustang Rd. when a speeding driver slammed into the back of their car.

“It was like an explosion. We thought it might’ve been a transformer,” said Lisa Yokley, who lives nearby and heard the crash. “We saw a big, like on our window in the front right there, it was a ball of fire.”

Investigators say the driver was likely going about 100 miles per hour when he hit the teens. Immediately, their car went up in flames.

“It was a very violent collision. Again, very high-speed collision that led to both vehicles bursting into flames,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ross and Tucker were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, David Christopher Cochlin, was also rushed to the hospital, but survived his injuries.

Investigators said not only was Cochlin speeding but his blood alcohol content was two and half times the legal limit.

In January of 2018, Cochlin was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and the court ordered that he be held without bond.

More than a year later, the case is headed to trial.

On Monday, a jury was selected in Canadian County District Court with the trial set to begin on Tuesday.