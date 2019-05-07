× Man accused of throwing concrete blocks, large rocks at police vehicles for the third time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing concrete blocks and large rocks at police vehicles for a third time.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Oklahoma City Police Department’s headquarters.

“An officer was walking out of headquarters. That’s when he saw a man who appeared to be vandalizing a scout car that was parked outside of headquarters. The man had thrown a concrete block through one of the windows and was attempting to get a concrete block through another window,” Officer Megan Morgan said.

The suspect, 27-year-old Alfred Jabatty, is no stranger to the crime. He was arrested for throwing a concrete block at an officer driving by headquarters back in 2015 and for a similar incident involving a vehicle parked outside of headquarters back in February.

“It’s been different officers each time. And each time, officers have approached him, at least in the most recent events, the suspect has given up and has been taken into custody peacefully,” Morgan said.

However, when the officers ask Jabatty why he did it, he says he doesn’t know.

Thankfully, no officers have been hurt.

Jabatty has been arrested for assaulting a detention officer in the past.