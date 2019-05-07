× Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing northwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home that was in the process of being remodeled, Oklahoma City police say.

On Monday, just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to a home near NW 10th and Western in reference to second-degree burglary.

Once on scene, officers spoke with a woman who was remodeling the home and said she saw a man shove the front door open and go inside, taking items from the house.

The woman said she noticed wood on the back windows of the house had been removed and items were stacked up outside.

According to a police report, items taken included tools, credit/debit cards and purses/handbags and wallets.

A man was arrested in connection to the incident, Kyle Shaw, 33.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second-degree burglary.