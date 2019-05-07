× Man arrested for murder after another man’s overdose death

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after his actions allegedly led to the overdose death of another man.

Police told KJRH that in November, 31-year-old Brandon Fryhover bought an unknown substance from a homeless man in Tulsa.

Fryhover was told that the drug was heroin, but that it looked different and gave a different high.

Several hours later, Fryhover and Taylor Kinyon reportedly injected the drugs. Kinyon died from an overdose of methamphetamine.

Police say that since Fryhover gave the drugs to Kinyon, he is now facing a complaint of first-degree murder.