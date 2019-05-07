Memorial bike ride to be held in honor of late bicyclist; no arrests made in the case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A memorial bike ride will be held Tuesday in honor of a bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in March.

Just before 3 a.m. on March 21, Chad Epley, 31, was riding his bicycle near NW 16th and Classen when he was hit by a vehicle.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in the roadway, critically injured. He had been on a bicycle. The bicycle was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle simply kept right on going,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The driver then dragged the bicycle about 10 blocks away to NW 6th and Classen, left it there and took off.

Since that day, no arrests have been made in the case.

Epley, a cook at Vast, had also worked at a sushi bar and was well-known and loved around the Oklahoma City community.

His sister organized a memorial ride in his honor, set to happen Tuesday.

Cyclists will be gathering at Stonecloud Brewery, near NW 1st and Classen, at 3 p.m. and riding to the Tower Theater.

There will be 78 seconds of silence to remember the 78 pedestrians and cyclists killed by a motor vehicle in Oklahoma City over the past three years.

“For people to come together and to figure out what options there are for people that are frustrated, for people that are sad or people that are at a loss at what to do,” Epley’s sister, Chelsey Cobbs told News 4 last month.

If you have any information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.