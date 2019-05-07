Live Interactive KFOR Radar

New Mexico man faces up to life term for Texas abduction

Posted 7:25 am, May 7, 2019, by

AMARILLO, Texas – Prosecutors say a New Mexico man faces up to life in federal prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he picked up last year at a Texas truck stop.

Royce Wade Lander of Continental Divide, New Mexico, was convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Randall County records show the 32-year-old Lander remains jailed pending sentencing in Amarillo.

Investigators say Lander picked the girl up May 31 near Amarillo as she sought a ride into the city. Authorities say Lander had knife and instead drove to New Mexico and sexually assaulted the girl.

She escaped in Milan, New Mexico. A trucker gave her a ride to Sayre, Oklahoma, where she contacted police.

Lander was arrested last July in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.