Oklahoma City police investigating 28th homicide of the year after shooting victim dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway into Oklahoma City’s 28th homicide of the year after the victim of a shooting died from his injuries.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call at a residence near SW 15th and Penn.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim is being held pending notification for next of kin, police say.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.