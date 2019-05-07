Oklahoma City police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY –Body camera footage has been released following an officer-involved shooting in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood in March.

Just after 6 p.m. on March 10, Oklahoma City police were called to a report of a group of people breaking into a home near S.E. 59th and Bryant. The caller told 911 dispatchers that two of the alleged suspects were armed with guns.

When officers arrived in the area, they say they heard what sounded like gunshots. As they reached the backyard of the home, they found an alleged suspect with a gun. Authorities say they ordered the suspect to drop the gun.

“The suspect did not comply with these orders and the officer shot one time, at least one time, hitting this individual,” Capt. Bo Mathews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told News 4 in March.

Officials say the suspect, who is 14-years-old, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage from the incident.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The video started recording as Sgt. Kyle Holcomb got out of his patrol car and walked toward the house, and the sound of shots being fired could be heard in the background.

"I think it's a cap gun, but they are shooting something off," Sgt. Kyle Holcomb is heard saying on his body camera footage.

As Holcomb reached an open spot in the fence, he spotted the teenage suspect.

"Show me your hands! Drop it!" Holcomb is heard saying just moments before he opened fire.

The officers are seen going to the side of the house, holding several of the teenage suspects at gunpoint.

Holcomb can be heard asking the teenager if anyone was hit, but the responses have been edited out of the video.

He is then heard calling for fire and EMSA units, saying that one person had been hit.