Oklahoma ex-oil executive sentenced to prison for wire fraud, money laundering

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former oil company executive in Oklahoma has been sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Wieck of Cromwell was sentenced Monday to 72 months after being convicted in September on 10 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

According to a July 2018 indictment, Wieck was selling working interests in wells that supposedly guaranteed investors percentages of oil revenue, keeping money from investors and selling interest on a well he never actually owned.

Wieck fled to Mexico around late August 2014. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since April 11, 2018.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 100 to 125 months for Wieck, who was owner of Wieck Oil Company and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wieck was also ordered to pay more than $358,000 in restitution to eight investors.