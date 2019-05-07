Oklahoma man breaks state record with monster smallmouth buffalo

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is now in the record books after catching a monster smallmouth buffalo!
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Hugh Newman was fishing on Broken Bow Lake recently and caught a smallmouth buffalo on rod and reel using an eight pound test and swimbait.
The fish weighed a whopping 66 pounds and three ounces.
“Not only is this an incredible feat in itself, but it outweighs the previous record by nearly 20 lbs – the largest margin of any Oklahoma state record breaking fish in recent history!” said ODWC officials on Facebook.
The fish for the previous state record weighed 44 pounds and two ounces and was caught by Marvin Williams in 2007 out of Lake Konawa.