× One person arrested after brief chase in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was arrested after a brief chase in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say it started when they tried to pull over a speeding driver near SE 29th and I-35 around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver took off, heading north on I-44 until police were able to use stop sticks at 16th St, shredding three tires.

However, the driver was able to keep going until just past 36th St. where he was then taken into custody.

Police say the driver may have been drunk.

There were no injuries and the incident remains under investigation.