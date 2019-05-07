Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Pedestrian severely injured after driver reportedly hits gas pedal instead of brakes at Lawton convenience store 

LAWTON, Okla. – One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a convenience store in Lawton.

It happened Monday around 11 a.m. near NW 63rd and Cache Road at the Hop & Sack convenience store.

According to police, the driver of a vehicle told officers that she went to park and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. The vehicle then hit a pedestrian and the front of the building.

Lawton police say the pedestrian had severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

