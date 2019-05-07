× Penn Square Mall to host event for Oklahoma City community

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event for the entire community will be held at Penn Square Mall this weekend!

The mall is hosting “Celebrate,” “a community event celebrating moms, veterans, active military, veterans, friends and family.”

The event will feature a variety of free, family-friendly fun for guests of all ages. Those who attend can enjoy drinks, snacks, beauty demonstrations, fashion previews, giveaways and more.

Guests will also be able to enter for a chance to win concert tickets in a raffle and silent auctions including tickets to Khalid, Cody Johnson and New Kids on the Block. Proceeds from the silent auctions and raffles will benefit Edmond Women’s Club.

And, the event will be catered by Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar and the first 200 attendees will receive a special swag bag.

“Celebrate” is free, and will be held May 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the lower level, center court in Penn Square Mall.