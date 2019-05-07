× Police: Two arrested after pursuit may be connected to other crimes

YUKON, Okla. – Two people have been taken into custody on an array of charges after attempting to pass a stolen check and leading officers on a pursuit.

Around 4 p.m. on May 3, Yukon police were called to BancFirst after employees reported that two people were trying to cash a stolen check with a stolen ID card.

As an officer pulled into the parking lot, they saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving. Immediately, the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

It came to an end when the suspect crashed near the 12000 block of W. Wilshire Blvd. Two people were taken into custody at the scene.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Rossetta Marie Rouse on a complaint of unlawful use of a license or an ID card, attempting to obtain money by false pretenses and receiving stolen property.

31-year-old Tommy Jerome Cunningham was arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, obstruction of a police officer and driving under suspension.

Authorities say after investigating the suspects, they believe they may be connected to other crimes throughout the metro.

Yukon police are asking for anyone who may have come into contact with Rouse or Cunningham to call their department.