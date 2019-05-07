Season 8 winner of ‘The Voice,’ Sawyer Fredericks, set to perform in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – A musician who won a season of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is set to perform in Norman this week.
Sawyer Fredericks was the winner of Season 8 on the popular show back in 2015.
The 19-year-old is known as a folks/blues singer-songwriter and released his major label debut, A Good Storm, with Republic Records, after winning Season 8.
He is currently on tour and one of those stops includes a music venue in Norman.
Fredericks will be performing at Opolis on Wednesday, May 8 in Norman at 9 p.m.
