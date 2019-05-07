Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Season 8 winner of ‘The Voice,’ Sawyer Fredericks, set to perform in Norman

Posted 8:09 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, May 7, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – A musician who won a season of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is set to perform in Norman this week.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 23: Singer Sawyer Fredericks arrives at NBC’s “The Voice” Season 8 red carpet event at Pacific Design Center on April 23, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Sawyer Fredericks was the winner of Season 8 on the popular show back in 2015.

The 19-year-old is known as a folks/blues singer-songwriter and released his major label debut, A Good Storm, with Republic Records, after winning Season 8.

He is currently on tour and one of those stops includes a music venue in Norman.

Fredericks will be performing at Opolis on Wednesday, May 8 in Norman at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

