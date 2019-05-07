× Sheriff: one killed, eight others injured in Colorado shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Authorities say an 18-year-old male student was killed in a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

The Douglas County sheriff’s office confirmed the death in a tweet Tuesday but didn’t identify the student killed in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The death appears to be separate from the eight people who were treated at hospitals.

Two students are listed in serious condition, two are listed as stable with injuries that are not life-threatening, one is in good condition and three have been released.

Authorities have taken two students into custody after the shooting in the affluent community of Highlands Ranch.

“We do know that we do not have any other suspects. We have all the people that are involved,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. Authorities had initially said they were looking for a possible third suspect.

The suspects’ vehicle was found in the parking lot, he said.

He did not release additional information on the suspects.

The White House says its prayers are with those affected by a shooting at a suburban Denver school.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and that the White House has been in touch with state and local officials.

The White House also thanked law enforcement officials and first responders for their “heroism.”

Deere noted that the shooting took place not far from Columbine High School, which recently marked the 20th anniversary of a shooting that killed 13 people.