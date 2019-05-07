× Stroud police, OHP looking for missing, endangered 7-year-old boy taken by noncustodial parent

STROUD, Okla. – Officials are looking for a 7-year-old boy who was picked up from school by a noncustodial parent, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Stroud police say.

According to OHP, they are searching for Austin Cornett, 7, who was last seen wearing gray shorts and an orange Nike t-shirt.

His last known location is at Parkview Elementary School in Stroud on Monday around 8 a.m.

OHP officials say he was picked up from school by a noncustodial parent, Sarah Hill.

He may be in a Maroon 2007 Mazda CX7 with the Oklahoma plate EKP237.

If you know their whereabouts, call police at (918)968-2733.