Two arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A man and woman were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in Okmulgee County, officials say.

Deputies with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after responding to multiple break-ins in the Preston area during the afternoon on May 3.

Officials were able to identify the suspects through video footage from one of the residences.

Katie Bowdler and Cody Mcculloch were found to be currently supervised by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. A GPS ankle monitor worn by Bowdler led to the pair being found at a residence in Henryetta.

Bowdler and Mcculloch were arrested and booked into the Okmulgee County Jail where they are being held on complaints of second-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Items stolen during the burglaries were returned to their owners, officials say.