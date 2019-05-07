× Two in custody after stolen vehicle chase in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have arrested two after chasing a stolen vehicle around the city’s southwest side Tuesday evening.

Officers say the suspects were driving a stolen van and one of the suspects had warrants, but when the officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspects initiated the chase.

The suspects eventually bailed out of the van and took off on foot.

Both suspects were caught near SW 14th and McKinley.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.