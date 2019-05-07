Victim of Shawnee hit-and-run: “They took my life away”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - It's an emotional plea for answers and justice from an Oklahoma man hit by a car and left for dead.

The victim was walking to a family member's home in Shawnee when the crash happened last Saturday morning. He’s now in the hospital with a long list of severe injuries and questions about what his future holds.

Harold Slavik’s recovering at Integris Baptist Medical Center after his first of many surgeries, and he’s realized his life will never be the same.

“I can’t work,” said Slavik, the victim of the hit-and-run. “I’m not going to be able to do my job anymore. They took my life away.”

Slavik doesn’t remember much about what happened early Saturday morning.

“I left a friend's house and was going home and, all of a sudden, I just got hit by something,” he said. “I didn’t even see a car. I just saw headlights and, now, I’m here.”

Both of Slavik’s legs are broken, his ankle is shattered and a giant gash is on his head.

“It hurt, and it made me angry,” he said. “I stayed there for awhile, and nobody came by so I could’ve laid there forever.”

Slavik crawled until someone found him on the side of the road.

Thankfully, a friend drove by and called police.

“I was pretty thankful,” Slavik said. “I’m only 48 years old, and this isn’t right.”

Now, Slavik’s suffering and waiting for police to make sure justice is served.

“It’s been terrible, emotionally and physically,” he said. “Just terrible. Tell everybody else to watch their backs because you never know.”

Doctors aren’t sure what Slavik's recovery will look like.

“They’re going to fix it the best they can, but I probably won’t be able to walk right again,” he said.

Slavik’s family is staying at his bedside and hope the person who was behind the wheel Saturday will do the right thing.

“You need to just turn yourself in,” he said. “Be responsible for your actions.”

Police said that driver is still out there.

Since the driver hit Slavik from behind, he doesn’t know what their car looked like.

If you have any information, call police.