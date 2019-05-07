× Woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident on I-35 in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on I-35 in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Monday just before 10:45 p.m. on I-35 at SE 29th St.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle was heading northbound on the interstate when it “came upon a pedestrian walking in the lane of traffic.”

The vehicle was “unable to avoid striking the pedestrian,” which caused the pedestrian to be thrown into the path of another car.

The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old Sandy Maxwell, of Oklahoma City, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to “pedestrian action.”