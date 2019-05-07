Yukon board of education approves salary increase for certified teachers

YUKON, Okla. – Certified teachers in a local school district will soon see a pay increase.

On Monday, the Yukon Public Schools Board of Education approved a $2,000 salary increase for all certified non-administrative positions.

The raise will go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

“This is a well-deserved salary increase,” said Yukon Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth. “Our teachers and staff work diligently to ensure our students’ success and we want to take this opportunity to reward them for their hard work and commitment to our district.”

Last year, then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raised teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gave $1,250 raises to support staff.

One year later, Gov. Kevin Stitt encouraged lawmakers to come up with a way to fund a $1,200 pay raise for educators during his State of the State address. If that happens, Stitt says Oklahoma teachers would be in the top spot for the region regarding pay and benefits.

Last month, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association said the latest findings are showing that the state is making progress when it comes to teacher pay.

Officials say Oklahoma’s average teacher salary is estimated to be about $52,400, compared to the $46,300 it was a year ago.

Oklahoma’s average teacher salary is now third in the region behind Texas and Colorado.

According to the National Education Association, Oklahoma was ranked 34th nationally in teacher pay. It is a drastic increase from last year’s 49th ranking.

The NEA bases its report on gross salary for classroom teachers before deductions for Social Security, retirement and health insurance.