16-year-old killed in Noble County crash, OHP report says

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. – A 16-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Noble County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. on US177 near State Highway 15, approximately six miles east of Red Rock.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old girl was traveling southbound on the highway when she “attempted to pass a separate vehicle, southbound, and collided with a second vehicle in the northbound lane.”

Officials say the teen, whose name will not be released due to age, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and 1-year-old were also in the vehicle; the woman was treated and released, and the child was not injured.

The report states the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital where they were stable with injuries. A second passenger was also in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital but not admitted.

The cause of the collision was due to left of center, according to the report.