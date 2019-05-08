An Oklahoma mother’s love blesses a special community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's just something about a mother's love. It's unconditional.

There's a mom named Ally Myers who spreads that love to more than just her flesh and blood.

"I met Ally here,” Jaret Martin said. “She'd reached out about hosting Moms on MissionS, a nonprofit that serves moms - specifically moms who have overcome challenges or have kids with special needs. She has become a hero of mine, so when I saw one of the episodes I thought this would be perfect."

And not a doubt she'll put that $400 toward a need that only a mother truly understands.

"I have a special needs child who is deaf and has experienced trauma, and she's been with me the whole time,” Ashley Hart said. “From the time we adopted him from the time he heard his first sounds through cochlear implants, she's been by my side being my cheerleader, giving me encouragement when there were days I literally could not get off the floor because I was too exhausted."

Moms on MissionS fills those gaps - mom to mom and heart to heart.

Some have lost a child, others dealing with special needs, some going through things we could never imagine, but Ally can.

“My name is Joleen Chaney. I'm with News 4, and we have a program called Pay It Forward that recognizes people who go above and beyond in their community, and Jaret nominated you."

"That's really sweet Jaret."

"So this is a pay it forward for the contribution you've made to the mothers, your community and just everybody around you."

"Thank you so much."

Ally tells us how Moms on MissionS came about:

"God called my heart a few years ago to bless and encourage these moms when I went through a difficult time, and now I feel like every blessing we do is truly one of the best days of my life,” Ally said. "My son was sent to a GI in Texas when he had terrible, terrible jaundice...and as I walked through the doors I looked all around at all these families and I felt like God really lifted a veil for me to see into their lives in just a few short seconds."

And those few short seconds turned into a nonprofit serving countless mothers with a need they no longer have to alone.

"As we left we got great news...and I was crying these tears of joy because I had gotten great news, but it felt like was leaving all these moms behind who needed this support and encouragement,” Ally said.

Now they have it.

To learn more about Moms On MissionS, click here.