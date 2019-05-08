× Andy Alligator’s unveils two new water attractions for summer

NORMAN, Okla. – Even though the state is dealing with a bit of spring weather, a local fun park is already celebrating the summer months.

Andy Alligator’s Fun Park and Water Park is opening its doors this Saturday for the start of the summer season, and guests will be treated to a couple of new attractions.

This summer, visitors can test their skills on the new ‘Wipeout’ attraction, which is a giant inflatable obstacle course surrounded by water.

Also, the ‘Sling Shot’ is like a giant slip-and-slide, but it is three stories tall.

In March, officials announced that axe throwing was also coming to the park.

“We are excited to join the axe-throwing craze and offer our community something different to do,” says Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor fun center and water park. “LumberAxe aligns with our goal to provide fun for all ages, and we believe guests will be hooked at first throw.”

Highly-trained “Axeperts” guide guests in everything from safety to technique, before leading them in fun and competitive games.