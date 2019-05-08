Cooling system back online at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – As temperatures across the state start to rise, officials with the Oklahoma County Jail say major issues are being fixed.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma County Commissioners called an emergency meeting to discuss major problems with the jail’s heating and air system.

“There’s parts of the building one day will be 95-100 degrees, and there’s parts of the building that might be 45 degrees,” Sheriff P.D. Taylor said.

Contractors began flushing the system in order to get rid of debris that built up over the years.

“Our employees and inmates deserve better than this,” Taylor said.

Now, officials say the cooling system is working.

"Contractors have been working on the cooling system since March 8th repairing old rotted, leaking hydronic pipes. May 7th contractors were able to turn the cooling system back on throughout the entire facility. Work is still underway on the system as they upgrade the heating side, the entire project is expected to last a few more months," the sheriff's office said.