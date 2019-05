OKLAHOMA CITY – Deer Creek’s sweetheart Darci Lynne brought her special friend, Petunia by the News 4 studios to talk about her Fresh Out of the Box tour kicking off with a Mother’s Day performance in Oklahoma City.

For more information on the ‘Fresh Out Of The Box’ concert 3 p.m. May 12 at the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall,¬†click here.