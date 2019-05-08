Fencing fight between former neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lizz Caywood's splitting headache won't go away.

“This is embarrassing,” Caywood said. “It's bad.”

The guy who put up the fence in Caywood's backyard two years ago is former neighbor Jared McCracken. Instead of securing it with posts and concreting them into the ground behind the retaining wall, like the old fence - this time, for support, he bolted brackets to the top of the wall.

“The wind, it's an 80-foot span,” Caywood said. “It's going to come down with weight.”

It wasn't a cheap build either, but Caywood said it feels cheap.

The contractor only agreed to talk to us over the phone.

“I explained to her that I had a one-year warranty on the fence,” he said. “Those brackets are made for that type of application, and I've used them before."

McCracken sent Caywood a text message saying he couldn't control mother nature and reiterated the bolts of the bracket are still anchored into the wall.

“So, if the metal is sheered from the base plate, that would be either a manufacturer failure or strong wind,” he said.

We asked Anthony Velez from First Class Fence to drop by to give us his opinion of the fence build.

“First off, there's no posts behind this at all,” Velez said

Velez told the In Your Corner team the brackets never stood a chance with this type of fence on a retaining wall, in Oklahoma wind.

“This is something we would use on a patio, maybe a little pony fence or something, 4 foot tall, ornamental more than anything,” he told News 4. “You wouldn't put this much load on something like this.”

The old fence, according to Caywood, withstood nearly two decades of Oklahoma weather.

“Yeah, it was concreted in, real deep and I didn't know why he didn't do it,” she said.

Well, McCracken did do it for the other sides, and they’re still standing.

Why not the backside?

“I'm saying go ahead and go behind the fence and see if there is a place to dig a 2-foot hole,” McCracken said. “There's probably 60 years-worth of old fencing back there [and] several old concrete posts.”

It is likely Caywood will have to dig deeper into her own pockets now.

There is no actual contract, just an invoice, which McCrackin claims he, with Caywood's blessing, revised to include brackets last minute.

Caywood told News 4 that simply was not true.

The crew from First Class Fence helped Caywood secure her backyard.

Right now, Caywood's talking to an attorney and weighing all of her options.

The In Your Corner bottom line: Check out testimonials, and find out what wood and concrete the fence builder plans to use, and research those materials because the quality of the supplies really matters.