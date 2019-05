× Fire crews respond to Yukon house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is working to put out a blaze at a home in Yukon.

Firefighters have arrived on scene and report heavy smoke and flames visible from the front of the residence in the 12000 block of SW 25th.

Initially, there were no injuries reported and all occupants are out of the house, but they have since discovered one patient with smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.