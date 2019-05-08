× Former Achille mayor arrested in evidence room break-in

ACHILLE, Okla. – Former Achille mayor David Shane Northcutt was arrested today in connection with the burglary of the Achille Police Department evidence room.

Northcutt, 42, was arrested in Durant by the Durant Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken into custody on one count of Grand Larceny and one count of False Declaration of Ownership in Pawn, both of which are felonies.

On March 18, several items were discovered missing from the evidence room, including guns, drugs, and cash, after a break-in occurred in the early morning hours.

The day after the break-in, District Attorney Emily Redman requested OSBI assistance with the investigation into the burglary.

During the investigation, OSBI Crime Scene Unit agents interviewed multiple people, including the former mayor.

Northcutt eventually confessed that he used a key to unlock the evidence room door.

Northcutt is currently in the Bryan County Jail being held on a $10,000 bond.