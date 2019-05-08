Gov. Stitt adds 14 counties to State of Emergency following severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms moved through the state, Governor Kevin Stitt announced that 14 other counties have been added to the state of emergency declaration.

On May 1, Gov. Stitt declared a state of emergency for 52 counties following severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.

On Wednesday, Stitt amended the state of emergency to include 14 additional counties that have been impacted by the latest round of storms.

Counties added to the declaration are as follows: Alfalfa, Beckham, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Jackson, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita and Woods counties.