× Man arrested in connection to Oklahoma City’s 28th homicide of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a man in connection to Oklahoma City’s 28th homicide of the year.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call at a residence near SW 15th and Penn.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the porch of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim is being held pending notification for next of kin, police say.

According to police, Darin Davis, 45, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.