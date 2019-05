Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and experts are ready to speak to those in need of help.

Clinical mental health professionals teamed up to speak to people about mental health issues and connect them to available resources.

The phone bank is open until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

The number to call is (405) 475-4403.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video