Missing Stroud boy found safe; mother in custody

A Stroud boy who had been missing has been found safe, and his mother is now in custody.

According to Stroud police, 7-year-old Austin Cornett had been picked up Monday from Parkview Elementary School by the noncustodial parent, Sarah Hill.

Wednesday, police said Hill was stopped by an Arizona state trooper westbound on I-10, approximately 41 miles east of the California state line. She was taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on a warrant, and Cornett was deemed safe.

Police are working with Oklahoma and Arizona Department of Human Services to arrange release of Cornett to his father.

Hill will await extradition back to Oklahoma in regards to the warrant.