Norman Native and Sooner Takes Individual Title at NCAA Regional

Oklahoma sophomore Kaitlin Milligan, who grew up playing golf at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, used that local knowledge to help tie for the individual title at the NCAA Women's Golf Regional on Wednesday.

The Norman North grad shot a final round 68 to finish at 8-under par and tie Arizona State's Olivia Mehaffey for the medalist honors.

Oklahoma as a team finished in 8th place, six shots behind the top six finish they needed to advance to the NCAA Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, later this month.

Milligan will advance to the NCAA's as an individual, however.

Two OSU golfers competed in the regional as individuals, but both Lianna Bailey and Han-Hsuan Yu did not qualify for the national championships.