ODOT: Several highways closed due to flooding across the state

Posted 5:50 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, May 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says several highways are closed due to flooding Wednesday morning.

Alfalfa Co.

  • SH-8 is closed near Cherokee between US-64 and SH-11.

Beckham Co.

  • SH-6 is closed south of Elk City between SH-152 and SH-55.

Blaine Co. 

  • US270 north of Greenfield

Cherokee Co.

  • SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.

Delaware Co.

  • SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.

Grant Co. 

  • SH 11 from SH 74 to Blackwell
  • Red Hill Road from US64 to SH 11

Johnston Co.

  • SH-48A is closed at the SH-48 junction in Coleman due to a damaged construction detour.
  • SH-48A is closed two miles north of Milburn.

Kay Co.

  • SH-11 is closed at Thompson Creek just west of I-35.
  • Northbound I-35 is closed at SH-11 (mm 222) at Blackwell by request of the Kansas Department of Transportation due to flooding just north of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Detour is eastbound SH-11 to northbound US-77.

Love Co.

  • SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.

Noble Co.

  • SH-15  is closed just west of I-35.

Woods Co.

  • US-281 north of Alva is closed between SH-11 and the Kansas state line.

During flooding conditions, drivers should:

  • Don’t drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
  • If you see high water, turn around and do not enter.
