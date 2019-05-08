ODOT: Several highways closed due to flooding across the state

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says several highways are closed due to flooding Wednesday morning.
Alfalfa Co.
- SH-8 is closed near Cherokee between US-64 and SH-11.
Beckham Co.
- SH-6 is closed south of Elk City between SH-152 and SH-55.
Blaine Co.
- US270 north of Greenfield
Cherokee Co.
- SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
Delaware Co.
- SH-127 is closed near Jay just west of US-59 due to a damaged drainage structure.
Grant Co.
- SH 11 from SH 74 to Blackwell
- Red Hill Road from US64 to SH 11
Johnston Co.
- SH-48A is closed at the SH-48 junction in Coleman due to a damaged construction detour.
- SH-48A is closed two miles north of Milburn.
Kay Co.
- SH-11 is closed at Thompson Creek just west of I-35.
- Northbound I-35 is closed at SH-11 (mm 222) at Blackwell by request of the Kansas Department of Transportation due to flooding just north of the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. Detour is eastbound SH-11 to northbound US-77.
Love Co.
- SH-77-Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
Noble Co.
- SH-15 is closed just west of I-35.
Woods Co.
- US-281 north of Alva is closed between SH-11 and the Kansas state line.
During flooding conditions, drivers should:
- Don’t drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
- If you see high water, turn around and do not enter.