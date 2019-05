× Officials investigating after body found along I-40

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered along the side of a busy interstate on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a field near I-40 and Frisco.

Initial reports indicate that workers in the area stumbled upon a body about 200 feet from the roadway.

So far, no other details are being released.