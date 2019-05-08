Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
OHP: I-40 eastbound near Hydro closed due to fatal crash

Posted 7:42 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, May 8, 2019

HYDRO, Okla. – Part of a busy interstate near Hydro is closed due to a fatality collision, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the lanes of I-40 eastbound, just east of Hydro in Caddo County, is blocked.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at mile marker 88, Hydro exit.

OHP has not released many details about the crash but say it is fatal and involved multiple vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to take it slow if traveling in the area.

