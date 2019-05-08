OHP: School bus driver, two students rescued after driving into high water, floating off roadway

GREER COUNTY, Okla. – A school bus driver and two students were rescued in Greer County after driving into high water.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the bus drove into high water and floated off the roadway four miles west of Willow Wednesday morning.

An off-duty trooper was contacted and “started organizing the emergency response,” officials say.

A helicopter and rescue boat were called to the scene, but the bus driver and two students were rescued first by the Willow Fire Department.

No one was injured during the incident.

Authorities say you should never drive into high water.