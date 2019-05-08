OKC’s Erratics: A local artist mimics nature with a field of home-made boulders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- On a misty morning at Crystal Lake, in the middle of a rainy week, it's possible to wonder if the sun will ever shine, or to even imagine that glaciers might soon advance leaving large boulders in their wake.

"So I was going to investigate this idea," says artist Klint Schor.

The glacier idea might be a real flight of fancy for central Oklahoma if not for this local artist who has always been fascinated with irregular shapes, including the large boulders left behind by receding glaciers.

They're called erratics, and one rainy day he had an idea.

"I was thinking it might be cool to make a metal boulder, something not so hard to move around."

You can see a few of Klint's working prototypes stacked in his front yard and on the porch.

He took his erratic ideas and made them giant.

Schor says of the natural erratics, "They can be the size of a house, as if a giant had left its toy there, or if an alien and come and left this large stone."

The rain might still fall but Schor isn't waiting for the big freeze.

He's making his own glacial erratics to decorate the undulating landscape around the West Bike Trail, a garden of erratics to ride by or walk through.

"Each rock or stone will visually lead you to the next one," he says.

Klint is constructing a total of five metal boulders for his project.

When the weather dries out later this spring he'll scatter them across the landscape just like a real glacier might if they were everywhere.

It's a rainy idea that froze in place and will become a reality when the sun does finally come out.

Schor says, "They do set themselves apart in the sense of their shape, but they are set up to be a part of nature. They're mimicking a natural phenomena."

