Oklahoma City Council approves $170K settlement on Bricktown electrocution

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City have approved a settlement with an Arkansas man who was injured when he jumped into the Bricktown canal to rescue another man.

In September, city officials say a man was leaning against a bollard light along the Bricktown Canal when it suddenly gave way, sending him into the canal.

“He stopped and leaned up against one of the lighting bollards, and the bollard fell into the canal and took the man with him. And as he was trying to get out of the canal, he grabbed onto the bollard and the wires and that’s when the electrocution, from what I understood, took place,” said Kristy Yager, with the City of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a stranger, who was identified as Brandon Gann, jumped into the canal to try and save the victim. However, he was shocked as the electrical current from the bollard traveled through the canal water.

When fire officials arrived on the scene, they learned that Gann had been pulled from the canal by bystanders.

“They were even getting shocked as they tried to grab the first individual and try to pull him out, so they were not able to do that. That’s how we knew we were dealing with an electrical current in this water,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Officials say 23-year-old Wesley Seeley died from his injuries, while Gann was rushed to a hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gann defied the odds and survived his injuries.

The Oklahoma City Council voted Tuesday on a proposed $169,650 settlement with Brandon Gann in regards to the Bricktown Canal incident.

The council approved the settlement.

Officials say the Ganns will receive $169,650 in the settlement, but the city does not admit liability.

A claim has also been filed against the city on behalf of Seeley's estate.

Following the incident, city crews discovered that 18 light bollards were loose. Work to replace the lighting system is planned for next year.