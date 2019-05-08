Oklahoma City Police Department hiring more officers than ever before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department just started a recruiting campaign where they're going to be hiring more officers than ever before, and there’s one quality they're looking for that will set the ideal candidate apart from the rest.

From the heart-pounding moments caught on body camera video to an Oklahoma City police officer playing the drums while responding to a noise complaint, there's never a dull moment in law enforcement.

"You've got to be mentally strong. You've got to come ready,” said Anthony Anderson in a recruitment video.

The video is part of a campaign the OKCPD just launched to recruit more than 150 officers.

"We're really pushing to increase our numbers and get all of the positions filled that we have with the police officers so we can get more officers out on the street,” said Lt. Kristin Polanksy in the OKCPD recruiting department.

It comes after a new sales tax passed to fill positions that were vacant.

"We want applicants from everywhere around the city, from all different communities,” Polansky said.

The campaign is called "discover your calling," and you'll see information posted on social media, billboards and on the radio.

"The more people we reach, the more we can get to apply and the more diversity we have on the department,” Polansky said.

Pay starts at around $22 an hour for new recruits and ranges up to around $39 for a police sergeant.

To qualify, applicants have to be 21 to 45 years old, a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a fitness test to name a few. But, even more so, they must have one particular quality.

"They have to be someone with integrity. The way we look at it is it's someone we would like to respond to a call if we were to call the police,” Polansky said.

