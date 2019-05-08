Oklahoma City schools announce free summer meals for students

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though summer is just around the corner, a local school district is taking steps to make sure that students are fed even when they’re not in class.

The Oklahoma City Public School District announced that it is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The district will provide nutritious summer meals at no cost to students at several locations.

The following schools will serve breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday, from June 3rd through June 28th:

NW Classen High School- 2801 NW 27th St. in Oklahoma City

US Grant High School – 5016 S. Penn Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The district will also serve lunch at the following locations, Monday through Friday, from June 3rd through July 26th:

From 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.:

Northeast Center- 1220 NE 33rd St. in Oklahoma City

Reed Park/ Splash Pad- 1217 N May Ave. in Oklahoma City

McCracken Park – 425 SE 64th St. in Oklahoma City

Youngs Park- 4601 S. Youngs in Oklahoma City

Hathaway Center/ Park – 3730 S. Lindsay Ave. in Oklahoma City.

From 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.:

Hiram Park (12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.)- 8101 Happy Ln. in Spencer

McKinley Park – 1398 NW 13th St. in Oklahoma City

Wiley Post Park – 2021 S. Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City

Woodson Park – 3402 S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

PAL Center/ Draper Park – 3816 S. Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Food will not be served on July 4th or July 5th.

Officials say food will be served to all children up to 18 at no charge.