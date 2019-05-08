Oklahoma House of Representatives investigating sexual misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A blogger and political activist says an investigation is underway by the Oklahoma House of Representatives following allegations of sexual misconduct by two Republican legislators.

“Sexual battery just can't happen," said Al Gerhart.

The blogger and Sooner Tea Party Leader says he was contacted last fall about an incident that happened in the spring of 2017.

He says an alleged female victim told him that the incident occurred while several male members of the House of Representatives were at an Oklahoma City restaurant with the newly-elected female member of the House.

“They basically got her in a booth and she couldn’t move, and one was showing her a porno video and Kannady supposedly feeling up her leg when all this was going on,” said Gerhart.

Gerhart says that Rep. Chris Kannady and Rep. Kevin McDugle are the two lawmakers at the heart of the allegations. Gerhart told News 4 that the victim is still not ready to come forward but he shared recordings of the phone conversations he had with the female legislator.

“Kevin McDugle whipped out his phone, started showing me some porn videos. Kannady inappropriately touched my leg under the table," the alleged victim is heard saying.

Gerhart has a long history of tussles with many lawmakers, specifically Kannady.

News 4 reached out to Kannady for a response to the allegations.

“There is nothing from this tabloid blogger that has ever rated a response from me. This time included,” he told News 4 in a text.

KFOR attempted to contact Rep. McDugle, but he did not return our calls.

Gerhart says an investigation by House leaders has already started. He says he has been contacted by Republican officials and was told to send any further information to Chelsea Smith, the attorney who handles issues like this for the House.

News 4 contacted leaders in the House of Representatives, who confirmed that an investigation is taking place. KFOR is still waiting on a statement from them.