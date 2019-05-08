Oklahoma man accused of killing 2 teens in fiery crash while intoxicated takes the stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The fate of David Cochlin, who is accused of killing two teenagers, Sean Tucker and Luke Ross in a 2017 crash, will rest in the hands of a 12 person jury.

He took the stand in a Canadian County courtroom Wednesday.

Cochlin testified that he had three drinks at a sushi restaurant before driving later that night.

Officials tell News 4 his blood alcohol level was over two times the legal limit.

Cochlin repeatedly denied that he was illegally intoxicated.

“A nurse described, the blood draw that was taken from Mr. Cochlin at the hospital was inappropriate, it didn’t follow procedures or policies that are known here in Oklahoma,” said defense attorney Scott Adams.

Cochlin said on the stand he set cruise control between 40 and 50 miles an hour.

He said that is normal behavior for him.

He claims at some point while driving, his foot got stuck between the gas and brake.

He says he was wearing black snow boots, and claims after a bit of a struggle he tried to wiggle his foot free.

“It’s his contention that he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident and that the speed he was due to the malfunction of his foot getting caught underneath the brake pad,” said Adams.

Cochlin told the courtroom he was very familiar with the road he was traveling, including the four-way stop where the crash took place.

One thing Cochlin and the prosecutors agree on was that he was speeding.

Prosecutors say at some point speeds could've reached up to 149 mph.

Cochlin told jurors when he realized he was speeding, he did not try to change gears or turn the car off.

Jurors also learned that the two teens killed, were on their way to Cochlin's house to visit his son.

Cochlin says Sean Tucker was a fraternity brother of his son.

“It was an awful accident and Mr. Cochlin feels horrible about it,” said Adams.

Cochlin says he sent letters of remorse to the victim's families.

He cried on the stand telling those families "Every time I hang up from speaking with my son, I think about the pain of how unfair it is that you can't speak to your sons right now."

Cochlin says he learned about the two victims, on his third day in the hospital.

He says it was the most "catastrophic feeling he has ever had."

Cochlin is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Officials expect a verdict Thursday afternoon.