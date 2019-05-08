Oklahomans cleaning up after debris, flooding left behind by severe storms

NEWKIRK, Okla. – Hail, high winds and tornadoes hit parts of the Midwest overnight, leaving behind some debris and flooding.

As a severe weather system entered the Sooner State late Tuesday afternoon, a tornado watch was issued for much of Oklahoma.

After the sun went down, severe weather continued into Tuesday night. Storm chasers reported a possible tornado touching down near the area of Hobart and Rocky, but the storm was barely visible.

Even after the funnel lifted, severe weather persisted.

Strong winds, damaging hail, and heavy rainfall were recorded across Oklahoma into the morning hours.

The National Weather Service says it is currently investigating damage reports near Hobart, Cordell, and Rocky to determine if a tornado occurred.

Right now, investigators believe they have found damage that is consistent with an EF-2 tornado. However, flooding has prevented crews from accessing certain areas of the state.

Officials say there have been reports of severe wind damage near Newkirk in connection to the storms.

The National Weather Service has not surveyed the damage in that area yet.

In addition to wind damage, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it was forced to close several highways across the state due to flooding.

Debra Willis sent News 4 a video of high water levels in a stream near the Firelake Grocery Store near Tecumseh.

While many residents are busy cleaning up the mess left behind by Mother Nature, officials say Oklahoma wasn't the only state to see severe weather.

Portions of Kansas also received strong storms, which led to flooding in parts of that state.

The Kansas Turnpike was closed south of Wellington to the Oklahoma border due to flooding.

