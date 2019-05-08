× OSDH: How to avoid injuries from flooded areas

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging Oklahomans to be weather aware during storm season and giving tips on how to keep your family safe.

Flood damage can lead to a number of public health issues. OSDH recommends the following tips:

Listen for news reports to learn whether a community’s water supply is safe to drink.

Have wells checked for contamination from bacteria and chemicals.

Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage, bacteria and chemicals. Professional services and/or guidance may be necessary before attempting to repair flood-damaged property.

Throw out any food, including canned items, which was not maintained at a proper temperature or has been exposed to floodwaters. Do not eat food from a flooded garden.

Remove and replace any drywall or other paneling which has been underwater. Mold growth in hidden places is a significant health hazard.

Officials also recommend keeping an emergency kit to have ready for evacuation. Keep supplies such as snacks, a change of clothes, prescription medicine, medical equipment, important documents, pet supplies and valuable items such as family photos and irreplaceable mementos.