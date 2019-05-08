‘Pickle Split’ dessert has foodies flocking to Festus, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - You've heard of a banana split, but how about a pickle split?

Foodies are finding their way to Festus, Missouri to try this bizarre take on a tradition split.

“It was just something fun. It looked pretty. I took a picture of it and it got shared and we thought, 'Oh it will go away.' It didn't go away,” said Deanna Farrar, Owner Pine Mountain Country Coffee House, and Mercantile.

It all began when Farrar was a teenager and took a weird food combination dare that turned into a social media sensation.

The pickle split.

“It was a surprise. We saw it on the menu. We came for ice cream and saw banana split or pickle split and it was great’” customer Josie Barton told KTVI.

A Vlassic Kosher Dill Spear instead of the banana split. And if you're put off by the sounds of the pickle split well, you're going to have to dill with it. This pickle split is here to stay at the old mercantile building that takes you back in time.

“I originally told my husband I wanted it to look like the Walton's like Ike's store where everyone was coming in and interacting with one another like they were family,” said Farrar.