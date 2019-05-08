Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Police investigating child shot in SE OKC

Posted 9:38 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, May 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a child shot in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to a home near the 100 block of SE 22nd St. just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two people were involved in a domestic disturbance when a third person arrived.

The male suspect fired two rounds into the third person’s van, striking the female child at least once in the arm.

The child was transported to a local hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect who left in a red SUV.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.