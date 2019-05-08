Police investigating child shot in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a child shot in southeast Oklahoma City.
Officers were called to a home near the 100 block of SE 22nd St. just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say two people were involved in a domestic disturbance when a third person arrived.
The male suspect fired two rounds into the third person’s van, striking the female child at least once in the arm.
The child was transported to a local hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
Police are still searching for the suspect who left in a red SUV.