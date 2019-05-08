× Police investigating child shot in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a child shot in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to a home near the 100 block of SE 22nd St. just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two people were involved in a domestic disturbance when a third person arrived.

The male suspect fired two rounds into the third person’s van, striking the female child at least once in the arm.

The child was transported to a local hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still searching for the suspect who left in a red SUV.